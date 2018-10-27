Malaysia to phase out imports of plastic waste from developing countries
Plastic waste lies outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Malaysia, on Oct. 14. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Malaysia to phase out imports of plastic waste from developing countries

Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia is taking steps to limit imports of plastic waste, which has flooded the country since China stopped taking in foreign scrap for recycling, housing minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said on Friday.

The nation will phase out imports of all types of plastic — including “clean” plastic — in three years, the minister said.

Malaysia has become the top destination for plastic waste exporters such as the United States and Britain, having received nearly half a million tons from its top 10 source countries between January and July.

The trigger was a Chinese ban on waste imports from the beginning of this year. China took 7 million tons of plastic scrap last year.

At a news conference on Friday, Zuraida said Malaysia would stop issuing new permits for importing plastic waste. It already had a three-month freeze on imports that ended this week.

“We will limit the import of plastic waste from developing countries. So we will limit the imports to only from the United States, Europe and Japan, for quality plastics,” said the minister, who oversees the waste management department.

The United States, the world’s top exporter of plastic waste, sent 178,238 tons of it to Malaysia between January and July, nearly twice as much as it sent to the second-top destination, Thailand, according to the United Nations trade database and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries.

Britain sends a quarter of its waste to Malaysia.

Dozens of factories have opened up in Malaysia to handle plastic waste, many without an operating license, using low-end technology and environmentally harmful methods of disposal, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Minister Zuraida said authorities would take action to shut down illegal plants.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Interpol President Meng Hongwei poses during a visit to the headquarters of the International Police Organization in Lyon, France, in May.
China to expel former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei from advisory body, doesn't say where bribery s...
China will expel former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei from a high-profile though largely ceremonial advisory body to parliament, state media reported, after the Chinese government put him under in...
A man enters the building which houses the Amnesty International office in Bangalore, India, on Friday.
Amnesty India says raid and frozen accounts aimed at silencing government critics
Indian authorities have frozen the bank accounts of Amnesty International after a raid on its country office, the human rights watchdog said on Friday, accusing the government of treating rights...
Image Not Available
Singapore hangings spur fresh calls by rights groups to scrap death penalty
Singapore on Friday hanged a Malaysian convicted of drug trafficking, the latest in what rights groups said was a series of executions prompting them to renew calls for the wealthy city-state to...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Plastic waste lies outside an illegal recycling factory in Jenjarom, Malaysia, on Oct. 14. | REUTERS

, , , , ,