Business / Economy

Japan to skip planned tax hike for capital gains and dividends

JIJI

The tax panels of the ruling parties have decided to skip a tax hike for capital gains and dividends in reforms for fiscal 2019, sources have said.

Currently, capital gains and dividends are subject to a 20 percent tax, consisting of a 15 percent income tax and a 5 percent residential tax. The Finance Ministry hopes to raise the total tax rate to 25 percent in a bid to increase tax revenue by some ¥250 billion.

The investment tax hike has been eyed as the government plans to exempt food products and some other items from the planned consumption tax increase, to 10 percent from the current 8 percent, in October 2019. The planned exemption is forecast to reduce the consumption tax hike’s revenue-boosting effects by ¥1 trillion, and the ministry is eager to recoup the loss.

But senior members of the ruling party tax research panels have argued that the investment tax hike could put cold water on investor sentiment and deal an additional blow to financial institutions struggling with the current superlow interest rates.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington in July.
USTR to hold hearing in December over trade talks with Japan
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will hold a hearing on Dec. 10 regarding bilateral trade negotiations with Japan that Washington plans to launch in mid-January, according to the Fede...
Image Not Available
Japan Post to begin test deliveries using drones in Fukushima next month
Japan Post Co. has said that it will start test deliveries using a drone between post offices in Fukushima Prefecture. The transport ministry on Friday approved an application by the comp...
Image Not Available
Dollar falls to around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was lower around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading Friday, hurt by sluggish Tokyo stock prices and euro buying against the U.S. currency. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.01, down from ¥1...

, , ,