Business / Tech

Japan Post to begin test deliveries using drones in Fukushima next month

JIJI

Japan Post Co. has said that it will start test deliveries using a drone between post offices in Fukushima Prefecture.

The transport ministry on Friday approved an application by the company for flying a drone without an operator watching the airborne device or an assistant who monitors its movements.

In past test flights, operators flew drones with assistants checking the movements of the devices by eye. This time, flights will be conducted without such an assistant for the first time.

The mail delivery arm of Japan Post Holdings Co. is expected to start the test flights early next month.

“It’s a big step toward realizing delivery services using cutting-edge technologies,” parent company President Masatsugu Nagato told a news conference Friday.

The test deliveries will be conducted between a post office in the city of Minamosoma and another in the town of Namie, about 9 km apart.

Packages of documents weighing up to 2 kg will be transported to their destinations in about 10 minutes. The postal group aims to put the service into commercial use mainly in remote rural areas.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate subcommittee hearing in Washington in July.
USTR to hold hearing in December over trade talks with Japan
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will hold a hearing on Dec. 10 regarding bilateral trade negotiations with Japan that Washington plans to launch in mid-January, according to the Fede...
Image Not Available
Dollar falls to around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was lower around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading Friday, hurt by sluggish Tokyo stock prices and euro buying against the U.S. currency. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.01, down from ¥1...
Image Not Available
Yamaha Motor looks to launch drone for agricultural use
Yamaha Motor Co. said Friday that it will launch its first drone for agricultural use in March 2019. The company aims to sell 500 units of the YMR-08 in 2019 and 1,000 units in 2021 amid growing...

, ,