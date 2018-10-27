National / Crime & Legal

Several hurt in suspected tear gas incident near Tokyo’s busy JR Shinjuku Station

Kyodo

Several people were injured Friday after a man sprayed chemical compounds appearing to be tear gas near JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, police said.

Authorities said they received an emergency call at around 7:50 p.m. reporting the incident, which took place near the west exit of the station. Rescue workers said the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The man, who appeared to be middle-aged, sprayed the agent around an area north of the station exit where numerous restaurants, bars and shops are located, according to the police.

The incident occurred during evening rush hour at one of the busiest stations in the capital.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews a military honor guard during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.
Abe weighs visit Britain in December for meeting on Brexit, trade and South China Sea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting Britain in December, government sources have said. During the stay, Abe is expected to hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May fo...
Image Not Available
Fire kills two at home in Iwate Prefecture
A man and a woman died after a fire broke out at a residence in Kitagami, Iwate Prefecture, early Saturday, police said. Authorities suspect that the victims, who were pronounced dead at a nearb...
A medium-range target missile is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, during a test of the Standard Missile 3 Block IIA (SM-3 IIA) guided missile, which intercepted the target.
Jointly developed U.S.-Japan interceptor knocks down medium-range missile in test
The U.S. military said it successfully tested a key missile defense system Friday, in a milestone that experts say shows a growing U.S. capability to knock down an incoming, medium-range missile...