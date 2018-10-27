Several hurt in suspected tear gas incident near Tokyo’s busy JR Shinjuku Station

Several people were injured Friday after a man sprayed chemical compounds appearing to be tear gas near JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, police said.

Authorities said they received an emergency call at around 7:50 p.m. reporting the incident, which took place near the west exit of the station. Rescue workers said the injuries were not considered life threatening.

The man, who appeared to be middle-aged, sprayed the agent around an area north of the station exit where numerous restaurants, bars and shops are located, according to the police.

The incident occurred during evening rush hour at one of the busiest stations in the capital.