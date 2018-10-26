Suspicious package sent to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, FBI says
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat of New Jersey, walks out of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in September. | AFP-JIJI

World

Suspicious package sent to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, FBI says

AP

WASHINGTON – A suspicious package addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, similar to crude pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, was recovered Friday in Florida, the FBI said.

None of the devices have exploded. The FBI is doing a nationwide manhunt for whoever is sending the pipe bomb packages, and officials are trying to determine if the sender or senders was trying to sow fear or actually cause physical destruction.

Early Friday, the FBI tweeted that it “has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker.”

Booker is a potential 2020 presidential contender. Devices have also been sent to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

At a news conference Thursday, officials in New York would not discuss possible motives or details on how the packages found their way into the U.S. postal system. Nor would they say why none of the packages had detonated, but they stressed they were still treating them as “live devices.”

“As far as a hoax device, we’re not treating it that way,” police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Details suggested a pattern — that the items were packaged in manila envelopes, addressed to prominent Trump critics and carried U.S. postage stamps. The devices were being examined by technicians at the FBI’s forensic lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The packages stoked nationwide tensions and fears as voters prepared to vote Nov. 6 to determine partisan control of Congress — a campaign both major political parties have described in near-apocalyptic terms. Even with the sender still unknown, politicians from both parties used the threats to decry a toxic political climate and lay blame.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” Trump said on Twitter. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talks to a restaurant patron during a campaign meet-and-greet on Thursday in Lancaster, New York.
Investigators in the U.S. search for person who sent mail bombs and try to determine a motive
American investigators have been searching coast to coast for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president, analyzing the innards of the crude devi...
Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, makes remarks during the Sept. 27 testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.
GOP senator seeks criminal probe of woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley on Thursday sought a federal probe of Julie Swetnick, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of aggressive sexual behavior before his confirmation to the U.S...
Image Not Available
Knife-wielding woman injures 14 children in Chinese kindergarten
A knife-wielding assailant injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday morning, police reported. The attacker, a 39-year-old woman, was taken in cust...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat of New Jersey, walks out of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in September. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,