Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls to around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was lower around ¥112 in late Tokyo trading Friday, hurt by sluggish Tokyo stock prices and euro buying against the U.S. currency.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.01, down from ¥112.30 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1375, down from $1.1400, and at ¥127.42, down from ¥128.03.

The dollar rose above ¥112.40 in midmorning trading, assisted by a robust start of the 225-issue Nikkei average and dollar buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

The greenback dropped below ¥112.20 early in the afternoon as the Nikkei average sank into negative territory. In late trading, the currency fell to levels around ¥112 mainly on euro buying against the dollar.

“The mood of risk aversion continued amid unstable movements of the Nikkei average and Chinese stocks,” an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

But a currency market broker said, “Compared with stocks, the dollar was firm against the yen.”

The dollar’s downside was supported around ¥112, said an official of a different foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

But the dollar “may test its downside versus the yen” if stock prices in major countries drop again, the broker said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Yamaha Motor looks to launch drone for agricultural use
Yamaha Motor Co. said Friday that it will launch its first drone for agricultural use in March 2019. The company aims to sell 500 units of the YMR-08 in 2019 and 1,000 units in 2021 amid growing...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend losses amid lingering earnings concerns
Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, as selling traced to concerns over corporate earnings outpaced buying in anticipation of a rebound after sharp falls. The 225-is...
Image Not Available
Hitachi eyes sales of Clarion stake to French car parts maker Faurecia for ¥90 billion
Hitachi Ltd. will sell the more than 60 percent stake it holds in its car navigation system subsidiary Clarion Co. for about ¥89.9 billion to French car parts maker Faurecia, the firm announced Fri...

, , ,