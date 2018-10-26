Tokyo stocks extend losses amid lingering earnings concerns

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, as selling traced to concerns over corporate earnings outpaced buying in anticipation of a rebound after sharp falls.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 84.13 points, or 0.40 percent, to end at 21,184.60. On Thursday, the key market gauge tumbled 822.45 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 4.91 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,596.01 after plunging 51.15 points the previous day.

Both indexes moved on the positive side for most of the morning session as investors were heartened by an overnight rally in U.S. equities, brokers said.

But the Nikkei and Topix eased in the afternoon, with investor sentiment battered by a sharp drop in U.S. index futures in off-hours trading, the brokers said.

The lower U.S. futures followed the release of weaker-than-expected earnings from retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and internet behemoth Alphabet Inc. after Thursday’s trading in New York, said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

“I’ve got the impression that investors continued to reduce stock market exposure on worries over fundamentals” such as economic and corporate performance, an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

“Considering the shaky investor sentiment, the Nikkei average may slip below the year-to-date (closing) low” of 20,617 logged on March 23, an official of a midsize securities firm said.

“Investors will keep a watch on New York trading” for cues to make trade decisions next week, Otani said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,502 to 554 in the TSE’s first section, while 54 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.699 billion shares from 1.641 billion shares on Thursday.

Canon fell 5.62 percent after announcing weak consolidated earnings for January to September on Thursday, brokers said.

Hitachi Construction Machinery slumped 5.03 percent after its upward revision of the consolidated operating profit forecast for the year through March fell short of the market consensus, they said.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and game-maker Nintendo.

By contrast, clothing retailer Fast Retailing and automakers Toyota and Suzuki gained ground.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average fell 40 points to end at 21,230.