Izumisano mayor raps ministry over rule on origin of gifts under furusato nōzei hometown tax donation system

Hiroyasu Chiyomatsu, the mayor of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, has criticized an instruction issued by the internal affairs ministry earlier this year regarding a review of the furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) system.

The ministry instructed local governments to limit gifts for donors offered under the system to products from their own regions, in order to cool competition between the regions for donations.

The ministry is preparing to submit a legal revision to exclude from the system any local government that does not adhere to the guidance.

Izumisano attracted donations totaling ¥13.5 billion in fiscal 2017 — the largest amount among all municipalities. On the city’s lineup of gifts offered in return are about 1,000 local specialties procured from across the country, including beef and beer.

In a recent interview Chiyomatsu claimed that the donations to the city resulted from efforts by related officials and others to find and prepare popular gifts based on a survey of what donors want.

“It’s not appropriate for the central government to unilaterally determine the scope of allowable gifts” while it is also calling for stepped-up local autonomy, Chiyomatsu argued, adding that such moves by the state are an act that “overrides efforts by local governments.”

“We want room for local governments’ efforts to come up with ideas that will be left” in the ongoing review of the donation system, he said, calling for the establishment of a forum for discussions in which both central and local governments are involved.

“We could make a decision to withdraw from the framework of the donation system if products other than specialties unique to regions in and around recipient local governments are excluded from the range of gifts permitted in return under the system,” the mayor said.

Under the system, people can make donations to prefectures or municipalities of their choice that do not necessarily have to be their hometowns. The donors qualify for income and residential tax cuts.

Many recipient local governments offer gifts to donors in return, with some of them offering expensive gifts to lure more donors.

Chiyomatsu said his city plans to continue offering reward points that can be used to buy tickets for flights on Peach Aviation, a budget airline based at Kansai International Airport that straddles Izumisano and two other municipalities in Osaka Prefecture.

Meanwhile, the mayor expressed some understanding regarding another internal affairs ministry instruction about keeping the value of the gifts at or below 30 percent of amounts donated.

The city will follow the instruction if the ministry shows sufficient grounds for applying the rule across the nation under the system, he said.