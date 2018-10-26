Freed Japanese hostage Jumpei Yasuda arrives home to joy, but also anger

Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, freed from Syria this week, arrived home to overjoyed relatives and supporters, but also to vitriol from some who accuse him and other hostages of reckless behavior.

Yasuda was kidnapped in Syria in 2015 and spent more than three years in conditions he has described as “hell.”

He arrived back in Japan on Thursday night, greeted by his delighted wife and parents who brought him homemade Japanese food to celebrate.

But even before Yasuda set foot on Japanese soil, he was the target of angry criticism — mostly online — ranging from accusations of recklessness to claims that he was not even Japanese. “He is disturbing society,” wrote one Twitter user. “He’s an anti-citizen,” charged another.

Perhaps anticipating the criticism, Yasuda’s only statement upon arrival, read to reporters by his wife Myu, was dominated by an apology. “I apologize for causing such trouble and worry. But, thanks to all of you, I was able to come home safely,” he said.

The anger directed at Yasuda — who has authored books on the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and whose reporting has appeared on Japanese television — is a far cry from the reception that journalists held hostage have received in other countries upon their release.

When four French journalists held by the Islamic State group in Syria were released in 2014, then-French President Francois Hollande met the men as they arrived home.

But in Japan freed hostages often meet a mixed reception, with critics suggesting victims were responsible for getting themselves kidnapped.

“They are the victims; they haven’t broken the law, but they have to apologize. It’s strange, but it’s the mentality of a part of Japanese society,” said Toshiro Terada, a professor of philosophy at Sophia University in Tokyo. “The person is accused of having harmed society.”

In one of the more shocking examples of the reaction, three Japanese people — two men and a woman — held hostage in Iraq and freed in 2004 arrived home to find people at the airport holding up banners reading “It’s your fault.”

Their kidnappers had threatened to burn them alive if Tokyo failed to withdraw non-combat troops stationed in southern Iraq.

But then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi refused the demands, and even declined to meet with the families of the hostages — a hard-line position that was applauded in some quarters of Japanese society. The government itself, supported by right-wing media, described them as “irresponsible youths” for having ignored warnings to avoid travel to Iraq, which was then an active war zone.

One of the men, Noriaki Imai, said recently he received letters saying “die” or that called him “stupid.”

“Online, the bashing lasted 10 years,” he said.

Yasuda has faced similar criticism for venturing to Syria, a country where several Japanese citizens were kidnapped and eventually executed.

Compounding the antagonism is the fact that Yasuda was kidnapped once before, in Iraq in 2004, prompting some to describe him as a “professional hostage.”

And detractors have claimed Yasuda is not even Japanese, partly as the result of a bizarre hostage video showing him and another captive in Syria that emerged in August.

Despite speaking Japanese, he identified himself as a South Korean named “Omar,” apparently after his kidnappers banned him from revealing his identity or nationality.

“This guy isn’t even Japanese,” wrote one Twitter user. “He should go back to his country, South Korea,” added another.

A string of kidnappings of journalists in Syria at the height of the country’s war exposed differences in how various governments and publics responded.

Some governments paid ransoms, while others refused, and while many countries celebrated their journalists as heroes, others quietly criticized them for taking unnecessary risks.

In Japan, mainstream media outlets and officials have largely avoided criticizing Yasuda and other hostages. But the antipathy expressed online concerns journalists like Toru Tamakawa, a commentator for TV Asahi.

“In the case of Yasuda particularly, the argument that ‘it’s his fault’ must be firmly rejected,” he said this week. “We need people who will risk their lives to go and get information on the ground.”