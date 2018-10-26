Business

Former executive of advertising agency Asatsu-Dk probed over alleged insider trading

Kyodo

Financial authorities are investigating a former executive officer of advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc. for alleged insider trading and have raided related locations, financial market sources said Friday.

In October last year, U.S. investment fund Bain Capital announced a ¥150 billion ($1.3 billion) tender offer to purchase Japan’s third-largest advertising agency, which was seeking to delist and undergo a restructuring.

The former executive is believed to have leaked information about the tender offer before it was publicly announced, and the executive’s acquaintance traded the company’s shares based on that information, according to the sources.

The offer price was set at ¥3,660 per share, about 20 percent higher than the average closing price of the shares in the three months before the announcement.

Acknowledging the ongoing probe of the former executive, an Asatsu-DK corporate communications official said the company will fully cooperate with the investigation.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
As sell-off negotiations stall, Toshiba eyes dissolving British nuclear unit NuGeneration
Toshiba Corp. is considering dissolving its British nuclear subsidiary, NuGeneration Ltd., as negotiations for its sell-off have stalled, sources close to the matter said Friday. The conglomerat...
Image Not Available
Google reveals 48 employees fired for sexual harassment
Google on Thursday announced that it has fired 48 employees for sexual harassment during the past two years and sent them away without severance packages, hours after a news report said it had prot...
Image Not Available
Hitachi eyes sales of Clarion stake to French car parts maker Faurecia for ¥80 billion
Hitachi Ltd. plans to sell most of the more than 60 percent stake it holds in its car navigation system subsidiary Clarion Co. for about ¥80 billion ($713 million) to French car parts maker Faureci...

, ,