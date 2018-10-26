Business / Corporate

As sell-off negotiations stall, Toshiba eyes dissolving British nuclear unit NuGeneration

Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. is considering dissolving its British nuclear subsidiary, NuGeneration Ltd., as negotiations for its sell-off have stalled, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The conglomerate is in the process of withdrawing from its overseas nuclear businesses after the bankruptcy of its U.S. subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co., in 2017.

Korea Electric Power Corp. was selected as the preferred bidder for the British nuclear subsidiary, but no agreement was reached before its preferred bidder status expired, the sources said.

Toshiba is also at odds over the terms of the unit’s sale with a Canadian asset management company that has shown interest in buying NuGeneration, they said.

NuGeneration plans to build a nuclear power plant with three reactors in Moorside, northwestern England. It was initially intending to use reactors manufactured by Westinghouse before the U.S. company went bankrupt.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Former executive of advertising agency Asatsu-Dk probed over alleged insider trading
Financial authorities are investigating a former executive officer of advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc. for alleged insider trading and have raided related locations, financial market sources said ...
Image Not Available
Google reveals 48 employees fired for sexual harassment
Google on Thursday announced that it has fired 48 employees for sexual harassment during the past two years and sent them away without severance packages, hours after a news report said it had prot...
Image Not Available
Hitachi eyes sales of Clarion stake to French car parts maker Faurecia for ¥80 billion
Hitachi Ltd. plans to sell most of the more than 60 percent stake it holds in its car navigation system subsidiary Clarion Co. for about ¥80 billion ($713 million) to French car parts maker Faureci...

, ,