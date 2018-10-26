Ministry finds 17 men developed bladder cancer after handling cancer-causing chemical MOCA at facilities in Japan

A total of 17 workers and former workers at seven chemical facilities in Japan developed bladder cancer after handling a cancer-causing chemical called MOCA, a survey by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry showed Thursday.

The ministry called on industry groups and labor departments at prefectural governments to raise the alarm over the handling of MOCA, a polyurethane resin hardener.

In 2016, five workers who were exposed to MOCA at a plant run by Ihara Chemical Industry Co. in Shizuoka Prefecture were found to have developed bladder cancer. Ihara Chemical was later merged into Kumiai Chemical Industry Co.

After that, the ministry surveyed facilities across Japan that have handled the chemical in the past, asking about the number of workers and former workers who have developed bladder cancer, and compiled the information it had collected by Oct. 19.

Of the surveyed facilities, which totaled 538, six that operated in the manufacturing industry had employed eight workers who developed bladder cancer. Four more with bladder cancer were found among those who have worked at the Shizuoka plant of Ihara Chemical.

All of the 17 diagnosed with bladder cancer are men. Of them, 10 received the diagnosis or developed the disease in their 60s, four in their 50s and one each in his 40s, 70s and 80s or older.

Twelve discovered the cancer after they quit working at the companies in question.

The ministry plans to inform the cancer sufferers, their families and the facilities where they worked about how to claim workers’ compensation.