Police conduct major search for French woman missing in Nikko since July

Kyodo

UTSUNOMIYA, TOCHIGI PREF. – Police conducted another large-scale search operation on Friday for a female French tourist who went missing in late July in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.

Around 60 personnel joined the third such search for Tiphaine Veron, 36, along the Daiya River near a lodging house where she stayed at during her trip to the popular tourist destination northwest of Tokyo.

During the search, which involved drones and sniffer dogs, police officers combed areas along the river.

According to police, Veron intended to spend two nights in Nikko from July 28. She was last seen walking out of the inn on the morning of July 29.

Veron left her passport and suitcase at the inn and is believed to have gone out wearing casual clothes.

Police received witness information about a casually dressed foreign woman walking by herself on a mountain trail near the river.

Veron’s family met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Oct. 17 when he visited Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during his European tour. Abe told the family he will continue to do all he can to help find Veron as soon as possible.

According to her family, Veron has epilepsy. She is 165 cm tall and has light brown hair.

Tiphaine Veron | TOCHIGI PREFECTURAL POLICE / VIA KYODO

