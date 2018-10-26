Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami consider legal action against fake exhibitions in China

Exhibitions of works passed off as those by renowned Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami have been held in China recently, and the two artists are considering legal action to seek criminal charges, their lawyers have said.

According to Yoshifumi Onodera, Kusama’s lawyer, such fake exhibitions have been staged in at least six places, including Guangzhou, Shanghai and Changsha, since April this year.

The phony exhibitions include one advertised as a joint exhibition by Kusama and Murakami, and another in which an entrance fee equivalent to ¥1,000 was charged.

Onodera sent written warnings to the exhibitions held in Shanghai and Changsha from mid-September. The Shanghai exhibition was closed at the beginning of this month, before the end of its advertised schedule, but the Changsha exhibition is still ongoing.

Representatives of Kusama are working to identify the organizers of the fraudulent exhibitions, and are planning to take legal action.

Murakami’s lawyer, Hiroshi Kamiyama, also suggested that a criminal complaint might be filed.