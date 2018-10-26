Archaeologists find parts of booth belonging to ‘Ramses the Great’
Archaeologists uncover parts of a booth with a seat that belonged to Pharaoh Ramses II in eastern Cairo's Matariya neighborhood, Egypt. | EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES / VIA AP

CAIRO – Egypt says archaeologists have uncovered parts of a booth with a seat that belonged to famous Pharaoh Ramses II, or “Ramses the Great,” one of the longest ruling pharaohs in antiquity.

Thursday’s statement from the Antiquities Ministry says the artifacts were found during an excavation in eastern Cairo’s Matariya neighborhood.

Egyptologist Mamdouh el-Damaty says the structure was probably used in celebrations and for public gatherings, and dates back to the 19th Dynasty.

Ramses II ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. He is credited with expanding ancient Egypt’s reach to present-day Syria and Sudan, earning him the title “Ramses the Great.”

Egypt frequently announces archaeological discoveries, hoping this will spur interest in its ancient treasures and revive tourism, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

