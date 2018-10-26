California Gov. Jerry Brown to join Doomsday Clock group as executive chairman
Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, California, in September. Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence. The group manages the Doomsday Clock, a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies. The group announced Thursday that the Democratic governor leaving office in January will take over leadership of the Bulletin. | AP

World

California Gov. Jerry Brown to join Doomsday Clock group as executive chairman

AP

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – California Gov. Jerry Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence.

The group manages the Doomsday Clock. It’s a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies.

The Chicago-based group announced Brown’s appointment as executive chairman Thursday. Brown leaves office in January.

It says Brown and group members will generate information “to reduce manmade existential threats.”

Brown says in a statement provided by the group that the planet is in one of its most dangerous eras since the atomic bomb was dropped.

He says it is “crucial to wake people up to the dangers that still persist.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Steve Robino arranges packages on a conveyor belt at the main post office in Omaha, Nebraska, last December. The shipment of several pipe bombs to CNN and several prominent Democrats raises fresh questions about mail safety and what measures the U.S. Postal Service and private delivery services take to prevent explosives and other illegal substances from entering into the mail.
Design for bombs mailed to Trump critics said came from internet; Florida leads pursued
The investigation into 10 pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and critics of U.S. President Donald Trump is focusing on leads in Florida, a federal law enforcement source said on Thursday whi...
A general view shows where several people, mainly schoolchildren and teachers, were killed on Thursday in a flash flood near the Dead Sea in Jordan.
At least 18, mostly children, killed in Jordan flash flood near Dead Sea
At least 18 people, mainly schoolchildren and teachers, were killed on Thursday by a flash flood during a school outing near Jordan's Dead Sea in one of the worst disasters in the kingdom in years,...
Detroit Police officers work the scene of the remains of 63 fetuses from the Perry Funeral Home in Detroit Oct. 19. Police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from the funeral home.
Task force preparing to investigate Detroit funeral home where 63 fetuses were found stashed away
A police task force is preparing to investigate a Detroit funeral home where 36 fetuses were found in boxes and 27 others in freezers, the city's police chief said Thursday. Chief James Craig to...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, California, in September. Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence. The group manages the Doomsday Clock, a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies. The group announced Thursday that the Democratic governor leaving office in January will take over leadership of the Bulletin. | AP

,