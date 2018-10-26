Death of Texas boy, 3, in hot day care van ruled a homicide
Raymond Pryer comforts Dikeisha Whitlock-Pryer while they talk to the media in Houston in August about their 3-year-old son, Raymond Pryer Jr., who died after he was left in a bus for hours after it had returned from a field trip to a day care. Authorities have ruled Pryer's death a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review. | ELIZABETH CONLEY / HOUSTON CHRONICLE / VIA AP

HOUSTON – Authorities have ruled the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in a hot van outside a Houston day care a homicide and are forwarding the case to a grand jury for review.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that Raymond Pryer Jr. died of hyperthermia.

Harris County Precinct 1 constable officials say the boy was found unresponsive in the van at Discovering Me Academy in July when his father arrived to pick him up. Authorities have said the child was in the van for 3½ hours and that its interior was 113 degrees (45 Celsius).

The state revoked the day care center’s permit last month, forcing it to close.

Houston police told KTRK-TV that the case will now go before a grand jury.

