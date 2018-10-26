France to accept 100 Yazidi female survivors of Islamic State stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Nadia Murad, a Yazidi who escaped the Islamic State and a co-recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday. Foreign fighters, including many Europeans, took a leading role in carrying out the Islamic State group's atrocities against minority Yazidis, an international human rights group said Thursday, outlining testimony and documentation from survivors of an organized system of killing and enslavement. | AP

France to accept 100 Yazidi female survivors of Islamic State stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday.

Macron’s offer came after a meeting in Paris with Nadia Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this month for her campaign to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Murad was one of thousands of Yazidi women captured by IS jihadis before they were driven out of Sinjar and other parts of Iraq, starting with campaigns by Kurdish forces backed by U.S.-led coalition forces.

Macron said that in response to Murad’s request, 20 of the refugees being held without access to care in Iraqi Kurdistan would come to France by the end of this year, and the remainder in 2019.

He said he would also back Murad’s launch of a reconstruction fund for Sinjar to build hospitals and schools, hopefully encouraging Yazidis who had fled to return to their bastion.

Murad was in Paris to present a report from the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) on the brutalities inflicted on Yazidi women during the IS siege, in particular those by foreign fighters who had joined the IS jihadis.

More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, the report said.

The federation called on governments to pursue its citizens who fought alongside IS for participating in genocide and crimes against humanity.

