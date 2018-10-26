19th case confirmed in viral outbreak that killed seven at New Jersey pediatric rehab center
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a group of adenovirus virions. The adenovirus 7 strain, a common virus blamed for a deadly outbreak at a New Jersey children's rehabilitation center in October, usually poses little risk for healthy people but can lead to dangerous pneumonia in already frail patients. | CDC / VIA AP

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY – New Jersey health officials say tests have confirmed a 19th patient has been infected in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that has killed seven people.

Health Department spokeswoman Donna Leusner said Thursday the person had already been ill so the diagnosis does not necessarily mean the virus is still spreading.

State officials say the outbreak won’t be declared over until the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation can go four weeks without any new cases of people being infected with a germ called adenovirus 7.

The seven who died this month were children and at least one young adult, all in a respiratory unit where patients receive long-term help with breathing.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.

The for-profit facility has a pediatric center and also cares for elderly residents.

This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a group of adenovirus virions. The adenovirus 7 strain, a common virus blamed for a deadly outbreak at a New Jersey children's rehabilitation center in October, usually poses little risk for healthy people but can lead to dangerous pneumonia in already frail patients. | CDC / VIA AP New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal speaks about the adenovirus outbreak as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy looks on during a press conference at the The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesdayin Wanaque, New Jersey. There have been 18 cases overall at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles (50 km) northwest of New York, officials said. The 227-bed, for-profit facility has a pediatric unit but also cares for elderly residents. | MICHAEL KARAS / THE RECORD / VIA AP

