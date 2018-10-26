After boasting ‘gender-balanced’ Cabinet, Ethiopia picks first female president
Sahle-Work Zewde walks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after being elected as Ethiopia's first female president at the parliament in Addis Ababa on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

After boasting ‘gender-balanced’ Cabinet, Ethiopia picks first female president

AP

ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously elected the country’s first female president, days after approving one of the world’s few “gender-balanced” Cabinets.

As seasoned diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde takes the largely ceremonial post, many celebrated Africa’s only current female head of state. Africa’s first female president, Liberia’s Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, left office this year.

“Congratulations, Madam President! Women do make a difference. We are proud of you!” the female president of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, said in a Twitter post.

“In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalizes women as decision-makers in public life,” the chief of staff for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Twitter.

Sahle-Work called Ethiopia’s recent transfer of power to the reformist prime minister “exemplary” and said she will focus on bringing together all sides to achieve peace in a country with multiple ethnic-based conflicts in recent months.

Ethiopian lawmakers last week approved a Cabinet with women making up a record 50 percent of ministers, including the country’s first female defense minister. A woman also leads the new Ministry of Peace, will oversee the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service and the Federal Police Commission.

The Horn of Africa power joined a handful of countries, mostly European, where women make up 50 percent or more of ministerial positions, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and U.N. Women.

Likely inspired, Rwanda two days later announced its own Cabinet with 50 percent women. The country has received international recognition for female representation in government.

The moves in Ethiopia are the latest in sweeping political and economic reforms in Africa’s second most populous country since Abiy took office in April following months of nationwide anti-government protests demanding wider freedoms.

Sahle-Work has worked in various United Nations organs and was the first director-general of the U.N. office in Nairobi. Until recently she was the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative to the African Union.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Targets (top, from left) actor Robert De Niro, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party donor George Soros and former U.S. President Barack Obama and (bottom from left) former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA director John Brennan are pictured in a combination photograph from Reuters.
Manhunt intensifies as bombs are mailed to more Trump critics, this time Joe Biden and Robert De ...
The two bombs sent to former Vice President Joe Biden and a third to actor Robert De Niro on Thursday were similar to the devices intended for several other high-profile Democrats and critics of U....
Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the U.S.wash clothes and bathe in a river in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday. The Pentagon is expected to deploy about 800 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, two U.S. officials told AFP on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said the military would be used there to tackle a "national emergency."
Trump to send active-duty troops to border, exploiting issue key to his anti-immigrant support base
The Trump administration is planning to dispatch 800 or more active duty troops to the southern border at the direction of a president who has sought to transform fears about immigration into elect...
French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Nadia Murad, a Yazidi who escaped the Islamic State and a co-recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday. Foreign fighters, including many Europeans, took a leading role in carrying out the Islamic State group's atrocities against minority Yazidis, an international human rights group said Thursday, outlining testimony and documentation from survivors of an organized system of killing and enslavement.
France to accept 100 Yazidi female survivors of Islamic State stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sahle-Work Zewde walks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after being elected as Ethiopia's first female president at the parliament in Addis Ababa on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,