Two die in fall from popular overlook in Yosemite National Park
A wedding couple are seen being photographed at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park last month. A Yosemite National Park official says two visitors have died in a fall from the popular overlook. Park rangers were trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday. | AP

World

Two die in fall from popular overlook in Yosemite National Park

AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Two visitors died in a fall from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park, an official said.

Park rangers were trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday, spokesman Scott Gediman said. He didn’t say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet (2,285 meters).

Gediman said the deaths are being investigated and offered no other information.

Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall (180-meter-tall) Nevada Fall. The death of 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter was considered an accident, the Mariposa County coroner’s office said.

Taft Point is also where world-famous wingsuit flier Dean Potter and his partner, Graham Hunt, died after leaping from the cliff in 2015. The pair experienced at flying in wingsuits — the most extreme form of BASE jumping — crashed after attempting to clear a V-shaped notch in a ridgeline.

BASE jumping — which stands for jumping off buildings, antennas, spans (such as bridges) and Earth — is illegal in the park.

An investigation concluded that the deaths were accidental. Despite video and photos of the jump, officials consider the specific reason why Potter and Hunt died a mystery.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Targets (top, from left) actor Robert De Niro, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party donor George Soros and former U.S. President Barack Obama and (bottom from left) former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA director John Brennan are pictured in a combination photograph from Reuters.
Manhunt intensifies as bombs are mailed to more Trump critics, this time Joe Biden and Robert De ...
The two bombs sent to former Vice President Joe Biden and a third to actor Robert De Niro on Thursday were similar to the devices intended for several other high-profile Democrats and critics of U....
Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the U.S.wash clothes and bathe in a river in Pijijiapan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Thursday. The Pentagon is expected to deploy about 800 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, two U.S. officials told AFP on Thursday, after President Donald Trump said the military would be used there to tackle a "national emergency."
Trump to send active-duty troops to border, exploiting issue key to his anti-immigrant support base
The Trump administration is planning to dispatch 800 or more active duty troops to the southern border at the direction of a president who has sought to transform fears about immigration into elect...
French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Nadia Murad, a Yazidi who escaped the Islamic State and a co-recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday. Foreign fighters, including many Europeans, took a leading role in carrying out the Islamic State group's atrocities against minority Yazidis, an international human rights group said Thursday, outlining testimony and documentation from survivors of an organized system of killing and enslavement.
France to accept 100 Yazidi female survivors of Islamic State stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A wedding couple are seen being photographed at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park last month. A Yosemite National Park official says two visitors have died in a fall from the popular overlook. Park rangers were trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday. | AP

, , ,