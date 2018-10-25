Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Nikkei average dives to seven-month low on Wall Street rout

JIJI

The benchmark Nikkei average plunged to a seven-month low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, as investors took fright from an overnight slump in U.S. equities.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 822.45 points, or 3.72 percent, to end at 21,268.73 — the lowest finish since March 29. On Wednesday, the key market gauge had advanced 80.40 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 51.15 points, or 3.10 percent, at 1,600.92, reaching a level unseen since Sept. 8, 2017. It had added 1.35 points the previous day.

Stocks fell almost across the board from the outset of Thursday’s session, with the Nikkei average briefly losing nearly 900 points, after the 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.41 percent Wednesday.

The day’s selling spree “did not represent panic sales,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

“Investors unloaded shares calmly out of concerns over the economy and business results, in response to disappointing earnings and economic data,” the official said.

The official noted recent negative earnings-related news from both Japan and the United States as well as sluggish economic data, including dismal U.S. new home sales for September released overnight.

“There has been little positive earnings news,” the official said, adding that Japanese corporate profits may have hit a ceiling.

“The market is likely to stay unstable,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Investors will continue examining earnings releases, U.S. and Chinese economic data to weigh up possible impacts from the two countries’ trade war and developments related to the Nov. 6 U.S. midterm elections, Hiwada said.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 2,072 to 34 in the TSE’s first section, while three issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.641 billion shares from 1.417 billion shares on Wednesday.

Sharp Corp. dived 9.04 percent after the electronics giant announced a lower sales forecast Wednesday for the April-September period, brokers said.

Semiconductor-related issues posted massive losses after their U.S. peers fared poorly. Major losers included Tokyo Electron, Sumco Corp., Disco Corp., Advantest Corp. and Screen Holdings Co.

Kao Corp. sagged 2.90 percent after the daily goods manufacturer’s consolidated earnings for January-September failed to impress investors, brokers said.

Other major losers included clothing retailer Fast Retailing Co., mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group Corp. and industrial robot producer Fanuc Corp.

By contrast, Panasonic Corp. and Tokyo Gas Co. were higher.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average tumbled 760 points to end at 21,270.

