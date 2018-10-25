Business / Corporate

Chubu Electric contractors failed to report power leaks or probe abnormalities for almost a decade, industry body says

JIJI

NAGOYA – An association of electrical engineering companies in Aichi Prefecture said Wednesday that their inspectors have manipulated power leakage survey data in the service areas of Chubu Electric Power Co.

Data manipulation may have taken place at a total of around 1,410 condominium and apartment buildings, the group said, noting that all six inspectors had been involved in the misconduct.

There are no risks of electric shocks or fires resulting from power leakage at the buildings, it said. The association is continuing its investigation into the malpractice, in cooperation with Chubu Electric.

The data tampering is believed to have started in 2009 or earlier, it said.

The association, based in Nagoya, conducts routine inspections for possible power leakage and other problems, mainly at households, on behalf of the power supplier serving the Chubu region, which includes Aichi Prefecture.

According to the association, power leakage inspection data was falsified for electrical equipment installed in elevators and other systems at condominiums and apartments.

Even if the inspectors found potential abnormalities, they did not conduct detailed inspections and instead reported normal figures. They also failed to inform customers about the possible flaws.

During the investigation, the six inspectors said that they had been taught the falsification practices by senior colleagues.

A local industrial safety and inspection department of the industry ministry ordered the association to report the cause of the irregularities and compile preventive measures by the end of November.

As the case may amount to a violation of the Electricity Business Act, there is a possibility of the association being subject to an administrative penalty, sources said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An airplane is silhouetted against a full moon as it approaches the runway to land at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on Wednesday.
More common in moon rocks, the metal scandium could transform planes and cars
There's an unexpected benefit from the boom in battery metals mining — it's going to boost production of scandium, an obscure element whose long-held promise to transform manufacturing of ...
Toshiba Memory Corp. reportedly plans to move up an initial public offering and go public as soon as next autumn.
Toshiba Memory plans to hold IPO to as soon as next autumn under new name
Toshiba Memory Corp., the world's second-largest maker of NAND flash memory chips, plans to move up an initial public offering and go public as soon as next autumn, sources close to the matter s...
A model of Toyota Motor’s Lexus passenger car is on display at the Tokyo Motor Show in Oct. 2015.
Toyota's Lexus leads U.S. magazine's reliable car rankings
Japanese automakers dominate Consumer Reports' ranking of the most reliable car brands, with Toyota Motor Corp.'s Lexus leading the list of 29 brands, according to the results released Wednesday by...

, ,