Chubu Electric contractors failed to report power leaks or probe abnormalities for almost a decade, industry body says

An association of electrical engineering companies in Aichi Prefecture said Wednesday that their inspectors have manipulated power leakage survey data in the service areas of Chubu Electric Power Co.

Data manipulation may have taken place at a total of around 1,410 condominium and apartment buildings, the group said, noting that all six inspectors had been involved in the misconduct.

There are no risks of electric shocks or fires resulting from power leakage at the buildings, it said. The association is continuing its investigation into the malpractice, in cooperation with Chubu Electric.

The data tampering is believed to have started in 2009 or earlier, it said.

The association, based in Nagoya, conducts routine inspections for possible power leakage and other problems, mainly at households, on behalf of the power supplier serving the Chubu region, which includes Aichi Prefecture.

According to the association, power leakage inspection data was falsified for electrical equipment installed in elevators and other systems at condominiums and apartments.

Even if the inspectors found potential abnormalities, they did not conduct detailed inspections and instead reported normal figures. They also failed to inform customers about the possible flaws.

During the investigation, the six inspectors said that they had been taught the falsification practices by senior colleagues.

A local industrial safety and inspection department of the industry ministry ordered the association to report the cause of the irregularities and compile preventive measures by the end of November.

As the case may amount to a violation of the Electricity Business Act, there is a possibility of the association being subject to an administrative penalty, sources said.