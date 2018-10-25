National

Helicopters involved in over 50% of fatal air accidents in Japan

JIJI

Of the victims of fatal aircraft crashes that occurred in Japan between 2007 and September this year, 55 people, or 56 percent, were killed in helicopter accidents, according to the Japan Transport Safety Board.

In 2017, the death toll from helicopter crashes totaled 14, including the crash victims of a helicopter operated by the Nagano Prefectural Government, and a four-seat helicopter in the village of Ueno in the neighboring prefecture of Gunma, a survey by the board showed.

In August this year, a disaster response helicopter of the Gunma Prefectural Government crashed into a mountain in the town of Nakanojo, leaving nine crew members dead.

Fifty-five of the 63 helicopter accidents and near-misses investigated by the safety board involved human errors such as a lack of attention and misjudgment.

Of 20 major accidents, including collisions and crashes, 19 were linked to human errors.

According to the report, 20 of the 63 cases took place at airports and other landing fields, while 18 took place in mountainous areas.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Participants taking part in a dance class at Kosenji temple in Fukuoka pose on Oct. 18.
As fewer people visit, Japanese temples aim to attract younger visitors with disco balls and plan...
Buddhist temples in western Japan are becoming unlikely sites for entertainment, putting on 1970s and '80s disco music and planetarium shows to attract young people and regain their status as place...
Image Not Available
Finance Ministry seeks cuts of ¥1 trillion to Japan's defense budget over next five years
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday called for cuts of ¥1 trillion off the nation's defense budget over the next five years through more cost-effective procurement of equipment including destroyers a...
Tohoku Electric Power Co. President Hiroya Harada explains the decision to scrap the idled No. 1 unit at its Onagawa nuclear power plant during a meeting at the Miyagi Prefectural Government office on Thursday.
Tohoku Electric to scrap aging No. 1 unit at Onagawa nuclear plant
Tohoku Electric Power Co. said Thursday it will scrap the idled No. 1 unit at its Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, more than 30 years after it started operations. The com...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A helicopter earlier this month carries part of a rescue copter that crashed in August on a mountain in Nakanojo, Gunma Prefecture. | KYODO

,