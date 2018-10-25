National

Saitama policemen to be issued paternity handbooks

JIJI

SAITAMA – The Saitama Prefectural Police department plans to soon start distributing paternity handbooks to male officers and staff to encourage them to take part in child rearing, sources said.

At the department, more male officers are taking parental leave, but they are still in a minority.

Along with the distribution of the handbook, the police aim to support women’s social advancement by creating an environment in which male officers can take parental leave more easily to help reduce mothers’ burdens, sources said.

An increasing number of municipalities are providing paternity handbooks to male residents, but the distribution of such books to policemen is rare, the sources said.

The department’s administration section made the 27-page booklet after hearing from health nurses and workers who have taken part in raising babies.

The pocket book will be provided to male police officers and other police staff after their wives become pregnant.

It shows examples of babies’ growth until 1 year old and information ranging from how to change diapers and make milk formula to phone numbers for child-rearing and emergency-consultation help lines.

At the Saitama police, nine officers have taken leave to care for their babies since the first took paternal leave in 2015.

In May, the police held a seminar to encourage men to join child rearing and respond appropriately to their spouses when they became expectant mothers, bringing together 233 participants. It plans to hold such seminars on a regular basis.

“Men’s participation in child-rearing is a premise of women’s social participation,” said Shigeru Iwasaki, chief of the administration section.

