Asia Pacific / Politics

India removes head of investigative agency, Alok Verma, amid bribery probe of deputy

AP

NEW DELHI – The government of India placed the director of the federal investigative agency and his deputy on leave on Wednesday days after the agency filed a case against the deputy alleging that he took bribes to settle a money laundering case.

A government appointment committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out an order around 2 a.m. Wednesday sending the Central Bureau of Investigation’s top two officials on leave and appointing a joint director as the interim head.

India’s Central Vigilance Commission, an autonomous anti-corruption body, had recommended the removal of director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a news conference Wednesday, calling it a “bizarre and unfortunate” situation.

A feud between Verma and Ashthana had been simmering since before Asthana was promoted to the agency’s second-highest post last year.

Under Verma, the CBI filed a case against Asthana on allegations that he took bribes from a meat exporter the agency was investigating for money laundering.

On Monday, the agency arrested its deputy superintendent of police — the lead in the money-laundering investigation — on forgery charges related to the allegations against Asthana. On Tuesday, Asthana asked the Delhi High Court to quash the case against him. The court has set a hearing for next week.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Verma’s challenge to his removal on Friday.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex on Thursday.
Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak and ally charged in $1.6 billion graft case
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and an ally were Thursday charged with allegedly looting $1.6 billion of public money, the latest accusations against figures from the scandal-plagued ol...
In this photo provided by Glen Hunter, damage from Super Typhoon Yutu is shown outside Hunter's home in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Thursday. As the powerful storm crossed over the island the walls shook in Hunter's concrete home, a tin roof over the garage blew away and howling winds terrified his cats. Maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were recorded around the eye of the storm, which passed over Tinian and Saipan early Thursday local time, the National Weather Service said.
Super Typhoon Yutu hits Northern Marianas with 180 mph winds, threatens 12-meter waves
Super Typhoon Yutu was crossing over the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands producing damaging winds, flooding and high surf. Maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were rec...
In this image from undated video footage run by China's state broadcaster CCTV, young Muslims read from official Chinese language textbooks in classrooms at the Hotan Vocational Education and Training Center in Hotan, Xinjiang, northwest China.
Inside China's Xinjiang internment camps: Tear gas, Tasers and textbooks
On state television, the vocational education center in China's far west looked like a modern school where happy students studied Mandarin, brushed up their job skills and pursued hobbies such as s...

, , ,