Abe hopes to build better relations with China during first official visit by Japanese leader in seven years

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will leave for China on Thursday for the first official visit to the country by a Japanese leader in nearly seven years, with the hope of moving often tense bilateral relations into a new phase.

Following his arrival in Beijing, Abe will be greeted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and attend a reception to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a peace and friendship treaty between the two countries.

On Friday, Abe is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He will also attend a banquet hosted by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Abe’s three-day visit comes at a time when relations between Asia’s two biggest economies, frequently frayed over historical and territorial issues, have pulled out of the worst situation since 2012 while tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated over trade.

It is the first visit by a Japanese prime minister primarily to hold official talks with Chinese leaders, rather than attending international meetings, since December 2011.

As part of efforts to promote high-level reciprocal visits, Abe plans to invite Xi to Japan in June next year, when the Group of 20 summit will be held in Osaka.

When Abe meets Li, they are likely to agree on the need to promote the interconnectivity of the region’s economies amid a deepening trade war between China and the United States.

The two are expected to agree on an expanded currency swap line worth around ¥3 trillion in the event of a financial crisis, Japanese sources said.

Abe also plans to tell Li that Japan will discontinue its 40-year official development assistance to China but instead propose to set up a new dialogue for Tokyo and Beijing to talk about cooperation to help infrastructure building in developing countries, according to the sources.

On the security front, Abe and the Chinese leaders are most likely to confirm their cooperation to work toward the denuclearization of North Korea.

The two countries will also sign an agreement to facilitate cooperation over search and rescue operations in the event of accidents in waters off the two countries, the sources said.

For years, Tokyo and Beijing have been mired in a territorial row over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The group of uninhabited islets, which are called Diaoyu in China, are controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.

The dispute intensified after the government of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Abe’s predecessor, decided to bring the islets under state control in September 2012.