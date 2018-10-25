Japanese journalist Junpei Yasuda ‘happy’ to be headed home after three-year Syria hostage ordeal

Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda held hostage by Islamist militants for 40 months in Syria left for Japan from Turkey on Wednesday after being freed and said he was happy to be going home.

The 44-year-old journalist, who was reported to have been captured by an al-Qaida affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015, was released a day earlier after more than three years in captivity.

Japanese diplomats in Turkey earlier confirmed that the released man was Yasuda, and Japan’s foreign minister said the journalist would be brought home as soon as possible. Yasuda is expected to arrive in Japan Thursday night.

Speaking to Reuters on board a flight from Antakya in southern Turkey en route to Istanbul to board a flight to Tokyo, Yasuda said he did not know what the future held for him.

“I am happy that I can return to Japan. At the same time, I don’t know what will happen from here or what I should do,” he said. “I am thinking about what I need to do.”

He also said he had not spoken Japanese for 40 months and was struggling to find the right words.

In an earlier video released by Turkish officials, Yasuda gave thanks for his freedom and said he was safe.

“My name is Jumpei Yasuda, Japanese journalist. I have been held in Syria for 40 months, now in Turkey. Now I’m in safe condition. Thank you very much,” a bearded Yasuda said.

In Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday conveyed Japan’s gratitude to Qatar and Turkey for their help in securing the release of Yasuda.

Abe told reporters that he had spoken by phone with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after confirming the journalist was safe.

Yasuda entered Syria from Hatay in June 2015 to cover the civil war and then disappeared, apparently after being taken hostage by a militant group.

Although it was not immediately known how or why Yasuda, who often provided coverage on war zones, was freed, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga indicated Qatar, which has some influence over Syrian rebel groups, and Turkey, Syria’s northern neighbor, brokered negotiations.

The Japanese government had called for cooperation from Qatar and Turkey through the International Counter-Terrorism Intelligence Collection Unit, launched in 2015, to gather information on global militant groups.

After he went missing, footage apparently of Yasuda reading out a message in English to his family and the Japanese public was posted online in March 2016.

In May 2016, an image surfaced of what appeared to be a bearded Yasuda holding a sign bearing a handwritten message in Japanese saying, “Please help. This is the last chance. Yasuda Jumpei.”

Multiple video recordings showing a person believed to be Yasuda were also posted online in July this year.

While Yasuda was believed to be in the hands of an al-Qaida-linked group, some information suggested he had been handed over to a splinter organization.

Yasudo’s three years in captivity were not the first time he had been detained in the Middle East.

He was held in Baghdad in 2004 and drew criticism at home for drawing the government into negotiations for his release.