Auschwitz museum gets Nazi death camp inmate orchestra conductor’s baton
This Wednesday photo publicly provided by the Museum of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau shows the wood-and-ivory baton of Franciszek Nierychlo, Auschwitz prisoner and controversial organizer and first conductor of the inmates' orchestra, in Oswiecim, Poland. The band was ironically designed by the Nazis as a diversion for the cruelly treated prisoners, but it also helped protect its musicians. The baton was recently obtained by the museum from a private person. | MUSEUM OF THE FORMER NAZI GERMAN DEATH CAMP OF AUSCHWITZ BIRKENAU / MARCIN INGLOT / VIA AP

World

Auschwitz museum gets Nazi death camp inmate orchestra conductor’s baton

AP

WARSAW – The Auschwitz museum has obtained a new relic from the death camp that Nazi Germany operated during World War II: the baton of the inmate orchestra’s conductor.

The 32-cm (13-inch) wood-and-ivory baton with a plaque reading “F. Nierychlo 1940 (A)” was obtained from a private individual, Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum spokesman Bartosz Bartyzel said Wednesday.

Franciszek Nierychlo, a postal clerk and a musician, was brought to Auschwitz in June 1940 in a transport of Polish prisoners. The Nazis made him the supervising “kapo” in the camp kitchen. According to the museum, survivors who gave testimony after the war described him as cruel and cooperative with the Germans.

The orchestra that Nierychlo organized on Nazi orders played lively tunes while Auschwitz inmates were maltreated.

The inmates were ordered to march in time to the music after hours of arduous toil. Survivors said the musicians received more food and had clean clothes.

“The camp orchestra was controversial to the inmates,’ ” museum director Piotr M. A. Cywinski said in a statement about the baton acquisition.

“On one hand, it helped many times to save outstanding musicians from the hardest work and was a source of emotional experience during rehearsals and Sunday concerts,” Cywinski said. “On the other hand, it was an element of humiliation and terror.”

Nierychlo was released in 1944, probably after signing the “Volksliste,” a declaration of being of German origin, the museum said.

After the war, he served time in prison for his actions at Auschwitz. He later played the oboe at the Operetta House in Lodz. He died in 1977.

During 1940-45, some 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished in Auschwitz-Birkenau’s gas chambers or from hunger, diseases and forced labor.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Relatives surround the dead bodies of Afghani civilians who were allegedly killed during a military operation against militants in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Wednesday. An Afghan official says hundreds of villagers have blocked a major highway in eastern Nangarhar province to denounce the killings of civilians during an ongoing military operation against militants there.
Afghanistan probes claims that at least 14 civilians were killed in raid on Islamic State
Afghan officials launched an investigation Wednesday into claims at least 14 civilians were killed in a military ground operation targeting the Islamic State group in their stronghold in eastern Af...
An archaeologist inspects skeletons in the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy Wednesda. The Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who had taken refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D.79.
Dig at Italy's Pompeii volcanic site yields five undisturbed skeletons
Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who took refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D.79. ...
A New York Police Department Bomb Squad vehicle is parked outside the Time Warner Building on Wednesday after an explosive device was delivered to CNN's New York bureau. Suspected explosive devices were sent to former President Barack Obama, defeated presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and to a building housing CNN's New York bureau less than 24 hours apart and less than two weeks before key U.S. midterm elections, officials confirmed Wednesday. The targeted Democrats are among the most high-profile political figures in the United States.
Experts: Bomber targeting high-profile U.S. figures likely left behind trove of forensic clues
Investigators examining the explosive devices sent to high-profile targets in Washington and New York this week will be working to glean forensic clues to help identify who sent them, from fingerpr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This Wednesday photo publicly provided by the Museum of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau shows the wood-and-ivory baton of Franciszek Nierychlo, Auschwitz prisoner and controversial organizer and first conductor of the inmates' orchestra, in Oswiecim, Poland. The band was ironically designed by the Nazis as a diversion for the cruelly treated prisoners, but it also helped protect its musicians. The baton was recently obtained by the museum from a private person. | MUSEUM OF THE FORMER NAZI GERMAN DEATH CAMP OF AUSCHWITZ BIRKENAU / MARCIN INGLOT / VIA AP

, , , , ,