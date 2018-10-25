Saved by wife via CPR, husband emerges from coma to see son’s birth
Andrew Goette and his wife, Ashley, look at their baby, Lennon, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Tuesday. Andrew awoke from a medically induced coma just in time for the birth of Lennon after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest. | JIWON CHOI / MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Saved by wife via CPR, husband emerges from coma to see son’s birth

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota man awoke from a medically induced coma just in time for the birth of his son after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest.

Ashley Goette says she awoke Oct. 16 to hear her husband, Andrew Goette, gasping for air in their West St. Paul home. She called 911 and a dispatcher guided her through administering CPR. First responders arrived and rushed Andrew to United Hospital in St. Paul, where he was placed in a coma to minimize possible brain damage.

Doctors told Ashley it wasn’t clear if her husband would survive or if he would suffer brain damage. Ashley told her husband she wouldn’t have the baby until he awoke, and he did several days later, neurologically intact and in time for the birth of their first child, Lennon.

Although Andrew couldn’t be wheeled into the room to be at his wife’s side during the Caesarean section, her sister streamed the birth to him on FaceTime so he could watch it from outside the door.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton.
Terror by mail: Crude pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN but none went off
A wave of pipe-bomb attacks by mail targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats and CNN but was thwarted without physical harm in a day of domestic terror tha...
Relatives surround the dead bodies of Afghani civilians who were allegedly killed during a military operation against militants in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Wednesday. An Afghan official says hundreds of villagers have blocked a major highway in eastern Nangarhar province to denounce the killings of civilians during an ongoing military operation against militants there.
Afghanistan probes claims that at least 14 civilians were killed in raid on Islamic State
Afghan officials launched an investigation Wednesday into claims at least 14 civilians were killed in a military ground operation targeting the Islamic State group in their stronghold in eastern Af...
An archaeologist inspects skeletons in the Pompeii archaeological site in Italy Wednesda. The Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who had taken refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D.79.
Dig at Italy's Pompeii volcanic site yields five undisturbed skeletons
Italian news agency ANSA says new excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded the undisturbed skeletons of people who took refuge from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D.79. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Andrew Goette and his wife, Ashley, look at their baby, Lennon, at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Tuesday. Andrew awoke from a medically induced coma just in time for the birth of Lennon after his wife, at 39 weeks pregnant, saved him from cardiac arrest. | JIWON CHOI / MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO / VIA AP

, , ,