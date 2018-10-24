SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh: sources

SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the kingdom faces heightened scrutiny following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The meeting was held amid mounting evidence that suggests a link between Khashoggi’s violent death and Prince Mohammed, while Saudi Arabia maintains that the prince was not involved.

Son did not plan to attend an investment conference currently underway in Riyadh, dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” which has seen an exodus of high profile speakers amid the controversy over the killing of Khashoggi.

The SoftBank chief executive was also said to have skipped a dinner held at the residence of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the managing director of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Monday night, and was set to leave Riyadh on Wednesday.

Both sources declined to be identified because the plans were private.

Son joins a growing list of business leaders who have distanced themselves from the Future Investment Initiative conference, but his move is particularly notable because SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund has a $45 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Son’s planned absence was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Other SoftBank executives are still attending the conference, including Saleh Romeih, who spoke on a panel. Faisal Rahman, SoftBank’s head of operations in the Middle East, is also in the country. However, its chief operating officer, Marcelo Claure, pulled out of the conference on Monday.

The situation puts SoftBank in a difficult position. If SoftBank stands behind Prince Mohammed, who spearheaded the Kingdom’s investment in the Vision Fund, the fund could become a toxic asset and could find itself shut out of deals with promising startups as founders seek alternate investors.

But if SoftBank walks away, the Saudis could pull their funding — including a further $45 billion promised for the next Vision Fund.

“We are the creators of SoftBank vision fund,” the crown prince told Bloomberg in an interview in early October. “We have 45 percent. Without the PIF, there will be no SoftBank vision fund.”

Several SoftBank-backed companies, including construction startup Katerra Inc. and indoor-farming business Plenty Inc., have made plans to expand into the Middle East. Both were scheduled to speak at this week’s conference.

The Vision Fund is also a big investor in high-profile startups like Uber Technologies Inc., which has also taken money directly from the Saudi PIF. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was one of the first business leaders to drop out of the conference following news about Khashoggi.