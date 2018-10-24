SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh: sources
Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., is seen in New York, in March 2018, ahead of a signing ceremony with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for a $200 billion solar power project. | BLOOMBERG

World

SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh: sources

Bloomberg

LONDON/SAN, FRANCISCO – SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the kingdom faces heightened scrutiny following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The meeting was held amid mounting evidence that suggests a link between Khashoggi’s violent death and Prince Mohammed, while Saudi Arabia maintains that the prince was not involved.

Son did not plan to attend an investment conference currently underway in Riyadh, dubbed “Davos in the Desert,” which has seen an exodus of high profile speakers amid the controversy over the killing of Khashoggi.

The SoftBank chief executive was also said to have skipped a dinner held at the residence of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the managing director of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), on Monday night, and was set to leave Riyadh on Wednesday.

Both sources declined to be identified because the plans were private.

Son joins a growing list of business leaders who have distanced themselves from the Future Investment Initiative conference, but his move is particularly notable because SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund has a $45 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia’s PIF. Son’s planned absence was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Other SoftBank executives are still attending the conference, including Saleh Romeih, who spoke on a panel. Faisal Rahman, SoftBank’s head of operations in the Middle East, is also in the country. However, its chief operating officer, Marcelo Claure, pulled out of the conference on Monday.

The situation puts SoftBank in a difficult position. If SoftBank stands behind Prince Mohammed, who spearheaded the Kingdom’s investment in the Vision Fund, the fund could become a toxic asset and could find itself shut out of deals with promising startups as founders seek alternate investors.

But if SoftBank walks away, the Saudis could pull their funding — including a further $45 billion promised for the next Vision Fund.

“We are the creators of SoftBank vision fund,” the crown prince told Bloomberg in an interview in early October. “We have 45 percent. Without the PIF, there will be no SoftBank vision fund.”

Several SoftBank-backed companies, including construction startup Katerra Inc. and indoor-farming business Plenty Inc., have made plans to expand into the Middle East. Both were scheduled to speak at this week’s conference.

The Vision Fund is also a big investor in high-profile startups like Uber Technologies Inc., which has also taken money directly from the Saudi PIF. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was one of the first business leaders to drop out of the conference following news about Khashoggi.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man makes his through a village which is next to cooling towers of a coal-fired power plant in Shijiazhuang, in China's Hebei province, in 2015.
Despite climate pledges, China struggles to break coal habit
In a former mining district in eastern China, authorities have shut dozens of pits and invested billions of yuan to resculpt the broken landscape, creating gardens, forest walks and wetland parks, ...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2017
Ecuador to no longer act on Julian Assange's behalf in negotiations with British government, fore...
Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country's embassy in London, wher...
The shutdown of thousands of Russian-controlled accounts by Twitter and Facebook — plus the indictments of 14 people from Russia's notorious troll farm the Internet Research Agency — have blunted but by no means halted their efforts to influence U.S. politics.
Russians out to stir anger ahead of U.S. midterms
A concerted Russian hacking and online disinformation campaign in 2016 sought to tip the U.S. presidential election toward Donald Trump. Two weeks ahead of midterm congressional elections, Moscow's...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., is seen in New York, in March 2018, ahead of a signing ceremony with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for a $200 billion solar power project. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,