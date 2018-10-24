Mitsukoshi reopens Nihonbashi store in Tokyo after Kengo Kuma revamp
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. reopens its flagship Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store Wednesday after renovations. The new first floor of the store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, was designed by architect Kengo Kuma. | KYODO

Business

Mitsukoshi reopens Nihonbashi store in Tokyo after Kengo Kuma revamp

JIJI

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. reopened its flagship Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store Wednesday, after a renovation that includes a new first floor designed by architect Kengo Kuma.

The department store operator drastically changed the interior of the first floor of the store’s main building in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, which mainly sells cosmetics and miscellaneous goods.

A customer lounge was newly installed in the building’s fifth floor.

The company will boost its customer service by assigning about 90 employees to work as concierges, helping customers to navigate the building’s many floors and brands.

“(The store) was renovated for the first time in some 30 years,” Isetan Mitsukoshi President Toshihiko Sugie said at a ceremony held before its opening. “We’d like to create an image of hospitality provided by a department store of the future.”

Isetan Mitsukoshi started renovation work at the Nihonbashi store in 2017.

It hopes to finish the second stage of remodeling by the end of fiscal 2019. Through the workover it plans to expand the lineup of luxury brand items such as wristwatches and jewelry, which are popular among foreign tourists visiting Japan, in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks, helped by buying on dips, rebound after Tuesday's rout
Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, helped by dip buying after the previous day's rout. But some investors refrained from active buying ahead of the full-fledged start of ...
Image Not Available
Dollar supported by higher Tokyo stocks, firmer around ¥112.50
The dollar was firmer around ¥112.50 in late Tokyo trading Wednesday, supported by higher Tokyo stocks. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.50-50, up from ¥112.32-32 at the same time Tuesday. Th...
Johnson & Johnson plans to purchase Ci:z Holdings Co., which will give it ownership of popular brands such as Dr.Ci:Labo, Labo Labo and Genomer.
U.S. giant Johnson & Johnson makes $2.1 billion offer to buy out Japan cosmetics firm Ci:z
U.S. health care conglomerate Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will buy all outstanding shares of Japanese skin care firm Ci:z Holdings Co. that it does not already own for ¥230 billion ($2...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. reopens its flagship Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store Wednesday after renovations. The new first floor of the store in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, was designed by architect Kengo Kuma. | KYODO

, ,