Trump says Saudis staged worst cover-up ‘in history of cover-ups’ in Jamal Khashoggi murder
President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the 'America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018' into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Tuesday. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump says Saudis staged worst cover-up ‘in history of cover-ups’ in Jamal Khashoggi murder

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi this month.

Asked by a reporter in the White House Oval Office how the Khashoggi killing could have happened, Trump said: “They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups.”

Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has caused global outrage and strained relations between Riyadh and Washington. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was a U.S. resident and columnist for The Washington Post.

Trump’s comments about the incident in recent days have ranged from threatening Saudi Arabia with “very severe” consequences and mentioning possible economic sanctions, to more conciliatory remarks highlighting the country’s role as a U.S. ally against Iran and Islamist militants, as well as a major purchaser of U.S. arms.

On Tuesday, Trump said the Khashoggi matter was handled badly by Saudi officials. “Bad deal, should have never been thought of. Somebody really messed up. And they had the worst cover-up ever,” Trump said.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of Khashoggi’s fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, a reaction that has met with skepticism from several Western governments, straining their relations with the world’s biggest oil exporter.

The kingdom has since changed parts of its official narrative about the killing, further deepening international concern.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Maria-Luiza Pedrotti, CNRS marine biologist specialized in microplastics, uses a net to collect a sea sample taken from the Mediterraneean Sea on a coastal research vessel as part of a scientific study about microplastics damaging marine ecosystems, near Villefranche-Sur-Mer, on the French Riviera, France, Oct. 19.
Experts caution study on plastics in humans is premature despite traces found in stools
Scientists in Austria say they've detected tiny bits of plastic in people's stool for the first time, but experts caution the study is too small and premature to draw any credible conclusion. Pr...
Mailboxes in front of a compound owned by George Soros are seen in Katonah, New York, Tuesday. A device found outside the suburban New York residential compound owned by liberal philanthropist Soros "had the components" of an actual bomb, including explosive powder, a law enforcement official said Tuesday.
Agents trace pipe bomb found in mailbox at George Soros' New York home
Federal agents were piecing together on Tuesday how a small bomb ended up in a mailbox outside a New York home owned by billionaire financier George Soros. Soros, one of the world's biggest dono...
Image Not Available
NASA's hobbled Hubble telescope almost back on even keel again
NASA's famed Hubble Space Telescope is nearly back to normal after a failed orienting tool forced engineers to put it in safe mode earlier this month, the U.S. space agency said. The problem cam...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks following a ceremony signing the 'America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018' into law in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Tuesday. | AP

, , , , ,