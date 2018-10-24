Second U.S.-bound migrant caravan moves through Guatemala toward Mexico
Central American refugees and asylum seekers bathe in Huixtla River in the town of Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Social Issues

Second U.S.-bound migrant caravan moves through Guatemala toward Mexico

Reuters

TAPACHULA, MEXICO/GUATEMALA CITY – A group of more than a thousand Central Americans in Guatemala headed toward the Mexican border on Tuesday as the first caravan of migrants paused in southern Mexico on its planned journey towards the U.S. border.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to begin cutting millions of dollars in aid to Central America and called the caravan in Mexico a national emergency as he seeks to boost his Republican Party’s chances in the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

The caravan, which has been estimated at 7,000 to 10,000 mostly Honduran migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their homelands, is currently in the town of Huixtla in Chiapas state around 31 miles (50 km) north of the Guatemalan border.

Migrant Alexander Fernandez said the column planned to move again early on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Casa del Migrante, a migrant shelter in Guatemala City, said more than 1,000 people who set out from Honduras were moving through Guatemala toward the Mexican border. Some local media said there were more than 2,000.

Trump and fellow Republicans have sought to make the caravan and immigration issues in the election, which will determine whether their party keeps control of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Honduran authorities say that at least two men have died so far on Mexican roads during the advance of the caravan. One of the men fell off a truck in Mexico, and the other died trying to get onto a truck in Guatemala, authorities said.

The caravan in Mexico is still far from the United States border — more than 1,100 miles (1,800 km).

Mexico, which has refused Trump’s demands that it pay for a border wall between the countries, tries to walk a fine line between showing solidarity with the Central American migrants and responding to Washington’s demands to control its borders.

Mexico hopes to disperse the convoy long before it can reach the border, telling migrants to register with authorities in order to submit applications for asylum in Mexico.

That process can last weeks, and migrants are supposed to stay where they register while applications are processed. If they violate those rules, they face deportation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Turkish policeman stands guard in front of an underground car park where an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi Consulate was found, on Tuesday in Istanbul. Three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the consulate, the whereabouts of Khashoggi's corpse is still unknown.
G7 says 'many questions unanswered' on Jamal Khashoggi's murder at Saudi consulate
Saudi Arabia's explanations so far about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi leave "many questions unanswered," G7 foreign ministers said Tuesday in a joint statement. "Those responsible f...
A member of the Mexican Red Cross talks to Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the U.S., as they rest during a stop in their journey, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Weary migrants still far from U.S. border, pause to mourn the departed
Thousands of Central American migrants awoke Tuesday in a makeshift encampment in a rain-soaked town square in far-southern Mexico, some weary, foot-sore and coughing, still distant from their goal...
A U.S. Air Force B2 Spirit stealth bomber performs a flyover at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, in 2015. The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 landed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday after an unspecified emergency. Neither of the pilots was injured.
U.S. stealth bomber makes emergency landing in Colorado
The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency, but neither of the pilots was injured. Officials say first responders from Peters...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Central American refugees and asylum seekers bathe in Huixtla River in the town of Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,