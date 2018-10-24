Turkish investigators search Saudi Consulate vehicle in Istanbul in Jamal Khashoggi probe: CNN Turk
Turkish forensics officers arrive at an underground car park cordoned off by Turkish police after they found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi Consulate Tuesday in Istanbul. | AFP-JIJI

Reuters

ISTANBUL – Turkish investigators have found two suitcases and other items in a Saudi consulate car in Istanbul, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the items belonged to Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Saudi national who disappeared after visiting the consulate in Istanbul.

A Reuters witness said a Saudi team accompanied the Turkish investigators as they carried out the search in a car park where the vehicle was found in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on Monday.

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents on Oct. 2. On video footage he did not appear to be carrying belongings when he entered the consulate that day.

The search of the vehicle in the car park has been halted and will resume on Wednesday morning, the broadcaster said.

A Turkish policeman stands guard in front of an underground car park where an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi Consulate was found, on Tuesday in Istanbul. Three weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the consulate, the whereabouts of Khashoggi's corpse is still unknown.
