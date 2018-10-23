‘Highly likely’ that Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda has been released from captivity in Syria: top government spokesman
A still image captured from an online video shows a man believed to be Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who went missing in Syria in 2015, asking for help. | KYODO

by Reiji Yoshida

Staff Writer

A Japanese journalist who was captured by an armed group in Syria three years ago is believed to have been released and is now in Turkey, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a hastily arranged news conference late Tuesday night.

Tokyo is now trying to confirm the man is Jumpei Yasuda. But that possibility is very high and the government has already notified Yasuda’s wife of the release, Suga said.

The Japanese government first obtained the information around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday that a man believed to be Yasuda would be released by the end of today.

At 9 p.m. Tokyo obtained a report from Qatar that the man has been already released and is now staying at an immigration facility in Antakya, Turkey, according to Suga.

“Given various information, we believe that that the person is highly likely to be Mr. Yasuda,” Suga said.

Yasuda went missing after entering Syria from neighboring Turkey in June 2015. He had been reporting on Syria’s civil war.

He was reportedly held by an arm of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, an al-Qaida-linked militant group formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or the Nusra Front. The group was reported to have been seeking a $10 million (¥1.1 billion) ransom.

