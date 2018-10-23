14 Japanese industries said to be eager to hire foreign workers under new visa status

Fourteen business sectors are keen to accept foreign workers under a new residence status that the government aims to introduce in April next year, informed sources said Tuesday.

The fourteen sectors are: restaurants, hotels, nursing care, building cleaning, agriculture, fishery, food and beverage, materials processing, industrial machinery, electronics and electric machinery, construction, shipbuilding, vehicle maintenance, and airport ground handling and aircraft maintenance, the sources said.

Under the government plan, the new status will be divided into two types.

Type 1 status of residence will be given to those with considerable levels of knowledge and experience who pass new technical and Japanese-language tests or complete three-year job training.

Type 2 status of residence will be granted to highly skilled workers who pass more difficult tests.

Of the 14 types of businesses, the restaurant, hotel and nursing care industries are considering conducting the new tests for the first type of status by April, and the other 11 industries in May or later.

Test schedules for the second type of status have not been decided yet for any of the 14 sectors, according to the sources.