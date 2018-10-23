National / Politics

Minister Satsuki Katayama sues magazine publisher over graft allegations

Kyodo

Satsuki Katayama, the only female minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet, has sued publisher Bungei Shunju Ltd., claiming its report in a weekly magazine that she accepted money in a graft scandal defamed her reputation.

The regional revitalization minister is seeking ¥11 million ($98,000) in damages in the lawsuit filed Monday with the Tokyo District Court. The suit alleges the Shukan Bunshun article contained factual errors, her lawyer said.

The magazine issued last week reported that the owner of a manufacturing company paid ¥1 million to Katayama’s secretary in 2015 in return for asking tax authorities for special treatment on the company’s behalf.

The Katayama side is claiming that the article’s headline, “¥1 million for talking to tax authorities,” which was featured on the magazine’s advertisements in newspapers and other media, gave the impression that she conducted an illegal act. It inflicted serious damage to her reputation even though she did not accept the owner’s request, they said.

The publisher said in a statement it backs its article and will prove the truthfulness of the report in follow-up stories.

Katayama, a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat who doubles as minister in charge of women’s empowerment, obtained her first ministerial post in the Cabinet reshuffle last month.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tasuku Honjo
Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo calls for a better environment in Japan for life science research
Nobel laureate and immunologist Tasuku Honjo on Tuesday called for a better environment in Japan for conducting research in the life sciences, saying more efforts are needed by both the private and...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday at the party's head office in Tokyo. An extraordinary Diet session, which continues until Dec. 10, opens Wednesday.
Scandals, immigration and constitutional reform set to dominate extraordinary Diet session openin...
A 48-day extraordinary Diet session opens Wednesday, within which a number of issues key to the nation's future are set to be debated — including drastic revision of immigration law and a draft pro...
Image Not Available
Japan to discontinue development assistance projects for China: Taro Kono
Japan has decided to discontinue its 40-year official development assistance projects for China, Foreign Minister Taro Kono told a news conference on Tuesday, as the need for the aid has receded si...

, , ,