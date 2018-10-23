SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son won’t speak at Saudi conference but may still attend: report

SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has canceled a speaking engagement at this week’s Saudi Arabia investment conference but could still attend, The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday, citing a conference representative.

The cancellation comes as pressure mounts on Riyadh over the disappearance and death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with many high-profile company executives pulling out altogether.

A SoftBank spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Simon Segars, chief executive of Arm Holdings, has pulled out of the event, a source said Monday. SoftBank acquired the chip designer in 2016.

Nearly half of the more than $93 billion raised last year to create the SoftBank Vision Fund came from Saudi Arabia and Son was a visible presence at last year’s conference, part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s drive to attract investment.