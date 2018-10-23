Tokyo stocks tumble amid fears over geopolitical risks
Stock declines in Tokyo on Tuesday came after another volatile day of trading on Wall Street in which major indices extended losses. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo stocks tumble amid fears over geopolitical risks

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

Tokyo stocks tumbled Tuesday. with the benchmark Nikkei 225 average sliding to a two-month low amid lingering worries over geopolitical risks and ahead of the corporate earnings report season.

The Nikkei ended down 604.04 points, or 2.67 percent, from Monday at 22,010.78. The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 44.59 points, or 2.63 percent, lower at 1,650.72.

“Geopolitical risks linked to the EU and the Middle East dragged down share prices, extending falls on New York’s Dow,” Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The falls in Tokyo came after another volatile day of trading on Wall Street, in which major indices extended losses, with the looming U.S. congressional elections also making for rough seas.

“Selling hit financial stocks in New York, dampening sentiment,” said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities.

“Caution has also risen due to recent rising volatility after New York stocks powered to their highest-ever levels and the Nikkei hit its 27-year high,” he said.

Market players are waiting for Japanese corporate results while watching U.S. earnings results coming out now, he said.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by metal product, construction, and glass and ceramics product issues.

Housing equipment producer Lixil Group plunged ¥325, or 15.8 percent, to ¥1,737 after the company on Monday lowered its group net profit outlook for the current business year through March.

“Sluggish corporate earnings reports including Lixil Group dented investors’ risk appetite as they had expected good earnings results and outlooks from Japanese firms,” Shimizu added.

The yen’s advance against the dollar also capped the upside of export-related issues, brokers said.

On the first section, 2,015 issues (over 95 percent of the total) lost ground, while only 79 advanced and 14 ended the day unchanged.

Companies dependent on business in China met heavy selling following a drop in Chinese equities, with Hitachi Construction Machinery falling ¥170, or 5.0 percent, to ¥3,235 and Yaskawa Electric dropping ¥125, or 3.8 percent, to ¥3,185.

Trading volume on the main section rose to 1.405 billion shares from 1.135 billion Monday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Andre Calantzopoulos, chief executive officer of Philip Morris International Inc., is interviewed Monday in Tokyo.
Philip Morris CEO expects countries to overturn e-cigarette bans
Philip Morris International Inc. expects regulators to gradually become more open to alternatives to cigarettes even after more than 27 governments have prohibited next-generation smokeless devi...
Image Not Available
Nikkei tumbles to two-month closing low on earnings concerns
Stocks nose-dived Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, hurt by position-adjustment selling and growing concerns over corporate earnings, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 average closing at its lowest ...
Image Not Available
First shipment of Inpex LNG from Ichthys project departs Australia for Japan
Inpex Corp. said Tuesday that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas produced as part of its project in northern Australia departed for Japan late Monday evening. The first Japanese-operate...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Stock declines in Tokyo on Tuesday came after another volatile day of trading on Wall Street in which major indices extended losses. | AFP-JIJI

,