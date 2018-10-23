Business / Financial Markets

Japan Exchange Group to start merger talks with Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Reuters

Japan Exchange Group Inc., operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, will start merger talks with smaller rival Tokyo Commodity Exchange Inc., the companies said Tuesday as the country pushes to create an all-in-one bourse to attract global money.

Japan Exchange Group, known as JPX, and the commodity exchange, known as Tocom, said they have signed a nondisclosure agreement to start talks on “an integrated exchange.”

Merging JPX with Tocom would create an integrated bourse that offers trades in stocks, derivatives and commodities futures.

JPX also owns Osaka Exchange Inc., which runs derivatives markets such as index futures and Japanese government bond futures. Tocom lists products such as precious metals, oil and rubber.

The government has been pushing for the creation of an integrated exchange, a move it sees helping Japan to become more competitive among global financial hubs.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Andre Calantzopoulos, chief executive officer of Philip Morris International Inc., is interviewed Monday in Tokyo.
Philip Morris CEO expects countries to overturn e-cigarette bans
Philip Morris International Inc. expects regulators to gradually become more open to alternatives to cigarettes even after more than 27 governments have prohibited next-generation smokeless devi...
Image Not Available
Nikkei tumbles to two-month closing low on earnings concerns
Stocks nose-dived Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, hurt by position-adjustment selling and growing concerns over corporate earnings, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 average closing at its lowest ...
Image Not Available
First shipment of Inpex LNG from Ichthys project departs Australia for Japan
Inpex Corp. said Tuesday that the first shipment of liquefied natural gas produced as part of its project in northern Australia departed for Japan late Monday evening. The first Japanese-operate...

, ,