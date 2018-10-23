National / Politics

Japan to discontinue development assistance projects for China: sources

Kyodo

Japan has decided to discontinue its official development assistance projects for China from the next fiscal year, ending nearly 40 years of assistance to what has become the world’s No. 2 economic power, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Japan will propose a new initiative in which Asia’s two biggest economies would work together to help build infrastructure in developing countries.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to propose the plans during his talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday in Beijing, according to the sources.

Japan has provided China with ODA worth ¥3.65 trillion ($32.4 billion) since 1979, a year after the two countries signed a bilateral peace and friendship treaty. But as China has become the world’s second-largest economy, the government has judged that the objectives of the ODA have been achieved.

Questions have been growing over whether it is appropriate to keep providing such assistance to a large economic power of that size. “Terminating the ODA to China is long overdue,” a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said.

Abe is scheduled to pay a three-day visit to China from Thursday to hold summit talks with Li and President Xi Jinping.

