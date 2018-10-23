Business

Gilberto Benetton, a founder of fashion brand, dies at 77

AP

MILAN, ITALY – The Benetton fashion group has announced the death of Gilberto Benetton, one of the four founding siblings of the Italian brand known as much for its shock factor ad campaigns as its colorful knitwear. He was 77.

The family announced that he died Monday evening at his home in the northern city of Treviso, where the fashion brand is based. Italian news reports said he had suffered an undisclosed illness.

Gilberto, along with siblings Carlo, Luciano and Giuliana, founded the Benetton knitwear company in 1965, transforming it into a global brand. Over the years, the family became more involved in financial investments through the Edizione holding company, including in Autostrade SpA, which has been under pressure since the collapse of a Genoa highway bridge in August killed 43 people.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Plaintiff DeWayne Johnson reacts in August after hearing the verdict in his case against Monsanto at the Superior Court in San Francisco. A Northern California judge has upheld a jury's verdict finding Monsanto's weed killer caused the groundskeeper's cancer, but slashed his $287 million award to $78 million. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos ruled Monday.
Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, slashes award from $289 million to $78 million
A Northern California judge on Monday upheld a jury's verdict that found Monsanto's weed killer caused a groundskeeper's cancer, but she slashed the amount of money to be paid from $289 million to ...
Saudi employees print badges of participants of the Future Investment Initiative conference, which kicks off Tuesday, in Riyadh Monday. Saudi Arabia is moving ahead with plans to hold the glitzy investment forum, despite some of its most important speakers pulling out in the global outcry over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Saudis scramble to host global confab amid VIP exits amid fallout over Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Saudi Arabia scrambled Monday to prepare for an investment summit after a string of cancellations from global business titans, with Turkey's threat to reveal the "naked truth" over critic Jamal Kha...
Image Not Available
Defense minister halts Israel Aerospace IPO, citing security fears: report
Israel's defense minister has ordered a halt to preparations for an initial public offering of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) over fears of possible security breaches, the Israeli business daily...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gilberto Benetton arrives for a Telecom board meeting in Milan, Italy, in 2007. Gilberto Benetton, co-founder of the Benetton Group, died Monday. | AP

, , ,