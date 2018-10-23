Trump claims gang members, Middle Easterners among migrant caravan
President Donald Trump stops to talk to the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Houston. | AP

World / Politics

Trump claims gang members, Middle Easterners among migrant caravan

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Members of the ultra-violent MS-13 gang and people from the Middle East are among a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants bound for the United States, President Donald Trump said Monday.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Texas, where he was to speak at a political rally, Trump said: “Take your camera, go into the middle, and search.

“You’re going to find MS-13, you’re going to find Middle Eastern, you’re going to find everything. And guess what, we’re not allowing them in our country. We want safety, we want safety.”

Trump has kept near-daily Twitter attacks on the approaching caravan, calling it a national emergency, and saying he had alerted the U.S. Border Patrol and military to take action.

He also reiterated that he was prepared to cut off aid to Central American countries from where many of the undocumented migrants to the US originate.

“We give them hundreds of millions of dollars. They do nothing for us … They can do a lot better job,” he said.

Trump has consistently sought to portray illegal immigrants as dangerous criminals who pose a threat to the United States.

During his presidential campaign, he also vowed a complete ban on Muslims entering the country, arguing that all members of the faith group presented a terror risk.

His administration eventually barred travelers from five primarily Muslim nations plus North Korea and Venezuela.

MS-13, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the criminal groups behind a wave of violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The gang was formed in Los Angeles by Salvadoran immigrants fleeing civil war in the 1980s and remains active in the United States.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton (left) and Russian Security Council chairman Nikolai Patrushev talk prior their official talks in Moscow Monday.
John Bolton tells Russians their 2016 election interference was ineffective
White House National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Russian counterpart that his country's interference in the 2016 presidential election didn't affect the outcome but has nonetheless damage...
Image Not Available
Russian woman mocks U.S. charges of meddling in 2018 midterm elections
A Russian woman accused by the U.S. of helping oversee a social media effort to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections mocked the accusations Monday, saying they made her feel proud. Justice ...
Attorney Kevin Downing departs the federal court following a hearing in the criminal case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Virginia, Friday.
Trump lawyer: Paul Manafort said nothing damaging in Robert Mueller interviews
Under an unusual arrangement, Paul Manafort's attorney has kept Donald Trump informed about the former campaign chairman's meetings with prosecutors investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump stops to talk to the media before walking across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Houston. | AP

, , , , , , ,