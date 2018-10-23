Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast
People are transported to be later evacuated in Teacapan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on Monday before the arrival of Hurricane Willa. Hurricane Willa was upgraded to a 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 storm Monday off Mexico's Pacific coast, where it was expected to produce life-threatening wind and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. | AFP-JIJI

World

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP

MEXICO CITY – Hurricane Willa grew into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm and swept toward Mexico’s Pacific coast with winds of 160 mph (260 kph) Monday, threatening a stretch of high-rise resort hotels, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

The hurricane was expected to pass over or near the Islas Marias — a set of islands about 60 miles offshore that include a nature preserve and a federal prison — early Tuesday, then blow ashore in the afternoon or the evening somewhere along a 140-mile (220-km) section extending from the resort town of Mazatlan to San Blas.

It was projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land but was still expected to be extremely dangerous.

The governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states ordered coastal region schools to close and began preparing emergency shelters.

Mazatlan, with a metropolitan-area population of about 500,000, is a popular vacation spot. It is closer to the U.S. than most other Pacific resorts and home to a large number of American and Canadian expatriates.

The hurricane’s projected track also included Esquinapa, a town a few miles inland with almost 60,000 people in and around it.

As of midday Monday, Willa was centered about 120 miles (190 km) southwest of Cabo Corrientes and was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph).

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 km) from the storm’s center, and tropical storm-force winds were up to 105 miles (165 km) out.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that Willa could bring 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain — with up to 18 inches (45 cm) in some places — to parts of Jalisco, Nayarit and Sinaloa states, with flash flooding and landslides possible in mountainous areas.

Farther to the south, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened but was still expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over parts of southern and southwestern Mexico.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara Monday.
Turkey says Jamal Khashoggi murder in Saudi consulate was 'savagely planned'
Turkey on Monday said that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul was "savagely planned," vowing nothing would remain secret in a case that has severely tarnished the ...
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while exiting the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Monday.
Trump vows to ax Central America aid as U.S.-bound migrant caravan rolls on
President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will start cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rolled on regardless toward ...
Image Not Available
'Game changer' tuberculosis drug found to cure 9 in 10
A new treatment for a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis can cure more than 90 percent of sufferers, according to a trial hailed Monday as a "game changer" in the fight against the global killer...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People are transported to be later evacuated in Teacapan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on Monday before the arrival of Hurricane Willa. Hurricane Willa was upgraded to a 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 storm Monday off Mexico's Pacific coast, where it was expected to produce life-threatening wind and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,