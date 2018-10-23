Business

Defense minister halts Israel Aerospace IPO, citing security fears: report

Reuters

JERUSALEM – Israel’s defense minister has ordered a halt to preparations for an initial public offering of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) over fears of possible security breaches, the Israeli business daily Globes reported on Monday.

State-owned IAI was considering offering a minority stake in the company, but Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman had ordered a halt to preparations for the IPO because officials in his department had expressed concerns that outside investors might become privy to highly classified information, the report said.

It added that the freeze would remain in place at least until senior Defense Ministry officials complete a detailed report on the implications and possible risks if IAI shares were to be issued to the public.

The Defense Ministry declined comment on the report and an IAI spokeswoman was not immediately available.

IAI’s Chief Financial Officer Eyal Younian told Reuters in March last year that to help finance acquisitions the government should move ahead soon with plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission in charge of jobs, growth and investment, speaks at a joint news conference with trade minister Hiroshige Seko (center) and Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday in Tokyo following their talks on free trade.
Japan and EU to work toward early ratification of FTA
Japan and the European Union agreed Monday to complete respective domestic procedures before the end of the year to ratify a free trade agreement by March as planned. At the inaugural meeting of...
The Personal Information Protection Commission has warned Facebook Inc. for the first time to improve protection of personal information. 
Japanese government orders Facebook to improve data protection
The Japanese government on Monday ordered Facebook Inc. to improve the protection of users' personal information following a series of incidents including a massive data breach earlier this year...
Image Not Available
Dollar firms above ¥112.70 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer above ¥112.70 in Tokyo trading late Monday amid a growing risk-on mood generated by higher Japanese and Chinese stock prices. Some receding of excessive concer...

, , , ,