World / Crime & Legal

Sheriff seeks 2,000 volunteers to search for Wisconsin girl, 13, whose parents were slain at home

AP

MADISON, WISCONSIN – Authorities on Monday called for 2,000 volunteers to help in a ground search for clues in the disappearance of a Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down in their home last week.

After an initial ground search on Thursday in which 100 volunteers helped search for clues into 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ disappearance, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said such searches wouldn’t resume unless investigators received a tip that justified them continuing.

Fitzgerald told The Associated Press on Monday that “something triggered” the decision to conduct another ground search that starts Tuesday, but he declined to elaborate. He said he didn’t know the exact area of the search but said it would include the land around Jayme’s home near Barron, a rural western Wisconsin city about 80 miles (130 km) northeast of Minneapolis.

The sheriff’s department received a 911 call from Jayme’s mother early on the morning of Oct. 15. Responding deputies found someone had kicked in the door and that Jayme’s parents had been shot to death inside. Jayme, who isn’t a suspect in the killings, was missing.

The sheriff’s department, state Department of Justice and FBI have been searching for Jayme since she vanished. Investigators have received more than 1,200 tips and have looked into more than 1,000 of them, according to the sheriff’s department.

The department posted a message on its Facebook page Monday asking for 2,000 volunteers to assist in the next ground search, which was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jayme’s classmates planned to hold a vigil for her Monday evening at the Barron High School football stadium.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara Monday.
Turkey says Jamal Khashoggi murder in Saudi consulate was 'savagely planned'
Turkey on Monday said that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul was "savagely planned," vowing nothing would remain secret in a case that has severely tarnished the ...
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while exiting the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington on Monday.
Trump vows to ax Central America aid as U.S.-bound migrant caravan rolls on
President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will start cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rolled on regardless toward ...
People are transported to be later evacuated in Teacapan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, on Monday before the arrival of Hurricane Willa. Hurricane Willa was upgraded to a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm Monday off Mexico's Pacific coast, where it was expected to produce life-threatening wind and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Willa grew into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm and swept toward Mexico's Pacific coast with winds of 160 mph (260 kph) Monday, threatening a stretch of high-rise resort hotel...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated image released by the Barron County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin shows missing teenager Jayme Closs, 13. A search for Closs, whose parents were found shot dead in their home in Wisconsin, has expanded nationwide as police struggle to find clues to her whereabouts. Closs has been missing since Oct. 15. | BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,