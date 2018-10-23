Fury erupts over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
The National Center for Transgender Equality, NCTE, and the Human Rights Campaign gather on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington Monday for a #WontBeErased rally. | AP

Fury erupts over reported federal plan targeting transgender people

AP

WASHINGTON – LGBT leaders are reacting furiously to a report that the Trump administration is considering a new definition of gender that would effectively deny federal recognition and civil rights protections to transgender Americans.

Activists are pledging legal challenges if such a change is put in place, and they say it would run counter to numerous court rulings.

According to The New York Times, a draft memo circulated by the Health and Human Services Department proposes defining gender as an immutable biological condition determined by a person’s sex organs at birth.

Such a policy, if in place, would be the latest administration move targeting transgender rights. That includes an attempt by President Donald Trump to ban transgender people from military service.

The administration has refused to comment on the memo.

