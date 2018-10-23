Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says U.S. sent two warships through Taiwan Strait, in move likely to anger China

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said late Monday that the United States had sent two naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait, in a move likely to stoke anger in Beijing.

The ministry said in a statement that it had monitored the warships’ passage through the strait, and that it had been “in full control of the situation. The U.S. Navy last conducted a similar mission through the international waters in July.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a query for confirmation of the operation.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, which has warned that it will defend — by force if necessary — its “One China” principle under which the self-ruling island is seen as part of China’s own territory, awaiting reunification.

Beijing has also lashed out at Washington over recent moves it sees as aiding the country.

The U.S. has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help it defend itself and is the island’s main source of arms. The Pentagon says Washington has sold Taipei more than $15 billion in weaponry since 2010.

China has bolstered its military presence near Taiwan this year, sailing its sole operating aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait in January and March and holding large-scale “encirclement” exercises and bomber training nearby in recent months.

China’s hostility toward Taiwan has grown since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, a member of the island’s pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party.