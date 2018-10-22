World

Three large quakes earthquakes strike off Canada’s west coast

AFP-JIJI, Staff Report

WASHINGTON – A series of three strong earthquakes struck off Canada’s west coast late Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, damage or tsunami from the quakes, the first of which struck just before 11 p.m., around 190 km southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

The first quake, reported as magnitude 6.5, was followed by another, of magnitude 6.8, around 40 minutes later. The third quake was reported at magnitude 6.5 just before midnight, near the same area as the previous two.

The region is located near the Cascadia subduction zone, a mammoth fault line that lies offshore, stretching from northern Vancouver Island to Northern California in the United States.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the country’s public broadcaster quoted in-house meteorologist and seismologist Johanna Wagstaffe as saying that the earthquakes are a reminder that the province is in a “complicated” tectonic setting.

“If any one of these quakes had hit closer to land, there would have been devastating consequences,” Wagstaffe said.

“Three large ones in a row does seem unusual and I’m sure scientists will be learning as much as they can over the next couple of days about the change in stresses just off our coast,” she added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

As House Speaker Paul Ryan bows out of Congress, he leaves no obvious heir apparent. House Republicans are scrambling to salvage their majority but also confronting a potentially messy GOP leadership battle regardless of which party controls the chamber after the November election.
Who follows U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan? Battle for power looms in Republican Party
Win or lose in the race for the majority, House Republicans are at risk of plunging into a messy leadership battle after the November election, with the party lacking a clear heir apparent to ta...
James Hamilton and Juan Andres Murillo, victims of clerical sexual abuse in Chile, attend a court sessioin seeking compensation in civil case in Santiago Thursday.
Chilean court orders Catholic Church to pay damages over priest's decades of abuse of trio: report
Chile's Court of Appeal has ordered the office of Santiago's Archbishop to pay 450 million pesos ($650,000) to three men who alleged they were sexually abused for decades by Chilean priest Fernando...
Image Not Available
Hurricane Willa grows rapidly into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4, threatens Mexico's Pacific c...
Newly formed Hurricane Willa rapidly gained force and grew into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm in the Pacific off Mexico on Sunday, with a potential to make landfall on a western stretch...

,